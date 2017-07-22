KCFD holds badge pinning ceremony

Natalie Tarangioli
9:18 PM, Jul 21, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several men and women with the Kern County Fire Department earned a promotion today at the annual badge pinning ceremony held at City Hall.

KCFD Chief Brian Marshall said the work they do requires a team effort from the dispatchers to the people on the front lines. 

"Every firefighter who gets promoted to a new rank earns their badge, we do not just hand out a badge," Chief Marshall said.

Firefighters said that promoting isn't easy. It involves simulations, written and oral exams.

They said all the work is worth it when they receive their new badge.

 

