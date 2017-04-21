KCFD responding to a Levee Breach in NorthWest Bakersfield

5:01 AM, Apr 21, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, a breach of a one-foot high levee was found near Rudd Ave. and Brimhall Rd. causing flooding.

The breach has stopped and workers are patching up the leak. Once the leak is patched, crews will be working to pump back water into the recharge pound. 

There are no reports of evacuations ore property damage so far.

 

 

Local News