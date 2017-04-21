KCFD responding to a Levee Breach in NorthWest Bakersfield

Fair
According to the Kern County Fire Department, a breach of a one-foot high levee was found near Rudd Ave. and Brimhall Rd. causing flooding.
The breach has stopped and workers are patching up the leak. Once the leak is patched, crews will be working to pump back water into the recharge pound.
There are no reports of evacuations ore property damage so far.
CHP is on scene of deadly accident on highway 46 just east of Wasco.
Kern County firefighters rushed to the Kern Valley Airport after a plane with three people on board crashed.
Jennifer Nolen lost some of her freedom when her scooter mobility ramps were stolen - not once, but twice.