KCSO: man assaults neighbor, tries to set house on fire in Bodfish

Bakersfield -

On April 21st, 2017 just before 4:30 pm, deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation responded to a home in the 100 block of Rocky Road in Bodfish for an unknown situation call.

While deputies were in route they were advised a suspect, identified as 64 year old Kirk Allison, was attempting to assault a neighbor with a deadly weapon. The deputies also learned Allison was attempting to burn his neighbor’s house.



An officer with the California Highway Patrol and a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management also responded with the deputies due to the nature of the call. The BLM ranger was equipped with a K-9 partner.

Upon arrival of the deputies, Allison aggressively advanced toward the deputies armed with a knife. Allison stopped before reaching the deputies, but threw the knife and a saw blade toward deputies.

The weapon skipped off the ground and struck a deputy, however the deputy was not injured. Allison also asked deputies to kill him, and it appeared he was attempting to commit “suicide by cop”.



As Allison no longer appeared to be armed, the K-9 was utilized to stop Allison from retrieving additional weapons or retreating. Allison was taken to the ground as he assaulted the K-9 by hitting and attempting to strangle the K-9. Deputies used additional force to effect the arrest and were eventually able to take Allison into custody.

Allison was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.



Allison was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for attempt murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon to avoid arrest, five counts of felony resisting arrest, assaulting a police K-9, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism. His bail has been set at $767,500.

