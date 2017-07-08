Kern County Fire battles house fire in southeast Bakersfield

Feven Kay
1:03 PM, Jul 8, 2017
50 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews are battling a house fire near Garber Way and Garden Drive. 

There are also reports of a car fire nearby. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

 

