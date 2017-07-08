Kern County Fire battles house fire in southeast Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 110°
LO: 80°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews are battling a house fire near Garber Way and Garden Drive.
There are also reports of a car fire nearby.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Kern County Fire crews are battling a house fire near Garber Way and Garden Drive.
UPDATE (12:05p): Crews have confirmed that three people are out of the Kern River at Hart Park. One person was rescued and one person remains…
Marley's Mutts is sponsoring an adoption event this Saturday, 7/8 at the Pet Smart in Bakersfield.
Two juveniles were arrested for attempting to rob a gas station in southwest Bakersfield.