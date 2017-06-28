Kern County Firefighters put out apartment blaze in Oildale

Bakersfield -

At 4:30 p.m., a dumpster fire began in an alley just off of Norris Road in Oildale. A Kern County Battalion Chief was on his way responding to another fire in Oildale when he saw the smoke in an alley just off of Howard Avenue.

The fire official evacuated the residence in a two-story apartment building where the fire had spread and called in more crews to put out the blaze.

The fire began in a dumpster that was located next to the apartment building. The fire is under investigation and officials are asking if anyone saw suspicious activity next to the dumpster just before the fire began.