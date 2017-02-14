Kern County love stories from our viewers

Jacki Ochoa
8:35 PM, Feb 13, 2017
11 mins ago
love | valentines day | stories

Kern County Love Stories: Mandie & Nathaniel

Kern County Love Stories: Debra & Gilbert

Kern County Love Stories: Katie & Russell

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC News reached out to viewers on Facebook asking people to share their love stories.

People responded to the request. They shared their stories of love, using their own voices and their own pictures, all in honor of Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News