Kern County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Postal Service partnering up to stop mail theft in Kern County

According to Crime Prevention Specialist Ashley Glover of the Kern County Sheriff's office, local Postal Inspectors will work with KCSO to deter and investigate mail theft in the county.

According to KCSO, the detectives' unit and Crime Prevention Unit met with three new, and local, U.S. Postal Inspectors, as well as the Assistant Inspector in Charge to discuss the increasing concern about mail theft in Kern County. The newly assigned Postal Inspectors are now actively working cases and pursuing charges.

Mailboxes are considered federal property, and federal law (Title 18, United States Code, Section 1705), makes it a crime to vandalize them (or to injure, deface or destroy any mail deposited in them).



KCSO plans on offering multi-agency community meetings for residents looking for more answers and resources from both the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Inspectors. As soon as those are announced, they will be shared on 23ABC's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Postal Inspectors and KCSO will also work in partnership on Nextdoor to alert residents of recent mail theft crime trends. KCSO asks the public to report all crimes of mail theft to the U.S. Postal Inspector or Kern County Sheriff's office.

To report mail box vandalism and theft to the U.S. Postal Inspector, call 1 (877) 876-2455. Reports may also be filed online Work together to report suspicious activity to us at the Sheriff's Office. If you notice anyone who appears to be tampering with a mail box or you have security camera footage of someone who appears to be tampering with a mailbox or stealing mail, please call KCSO's communication center at 1 (800) 861-3110. They are unable to take reports via social media or Nextdoor. The only way we can route your calls to deputies, detectives, or the US Postal Inspector is via reports made to our communications center.



Mail Theft/Vandalism Prevention Tips for ALL RESIDENTS: