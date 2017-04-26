Lamont Public Utility District employee charged after misused funds accusations

11:15 AM, Apr 26, 2017

A Lamont Public Utility District employee accused of misappropriation of funds was charged Wednesday.

A Lamont Public Utility District employee accused of misusing funds was in court Thursday.

Tracie White is being charged with one felony count of theft of public funds, one felony count of grand theft and one felony count on making false entries in a public account.

The misuse of funds allegedly happened between 2009 and 2013.

The Lamont Public Utility District provides water and sewer services to nearly 3,900 residents and businesses in Kern County.

White’s attorney said he’s skeptical of the charges against White in this case.

 

His next court date is set for June 14.

Local News