BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Chain, Cohn and Stiles, along with the Bakersfield Chapter of NAACP, will host a press conference Wednesday, January 25, 2017, to announce the filing of government claims for wrongful arrest, excessive force and racial profiling against the city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Police Department on behalf of two local college students.

The Bakersfield chapter of NAACP will also hold a rally for justice in front of City Hall on Truxtun Avenue at 5 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: