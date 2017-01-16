Lil' Explorers Preschool opens new center on Monday, January 16

Lil' Explorers Preschool recently expanded by opening a new center at the same location to accommodate 100 more explorers.

They will celebrate this new center with a Grand Opening Carnival on Monday, January 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will have games, crafts, bounce houses, food and fun activities.

Established in 2010, Lil' Explorers Preschool cares for children six weeks through six years of age. Their goal is to work as a team with families to prepare children for kindergarten and life. We offer a theme based curriculum program designed to inspire a love for learning. Learn more at

Additional information will be sent regarding the exact time of our Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

