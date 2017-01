BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Rescue Ground Coffee Company will officially open to the public on Friday, January 27.

The company is the Magdalene Hope’s latest venture to raise awareness on human trafficking in Bakersfield.

The shop is located just inside the main entrance of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on 34th Street.

Every employee at the shop is a survivor of the commercial sex industry. All proceeds from the company will go to benefit local victims and survivors of human trafficking.