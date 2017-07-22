McFarland Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop Saturday

MCFARLAND, Calif. - McFarland Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop Saturday.

You can join officers for coffee and conversation between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Las Fajitas, located at 104 W. Sherwood Avenue in McFarland.

The coffee is free and there will be no speeches. Officers will be there to answer questions and just have conversations with the locals.

Officials said this is a chance for the community to voice any concerns they may have or just to get to know the officers better.

For more information you can contact Cristina Gonzalez at 661-792-2121.