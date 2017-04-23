Mega pet adoption event happening Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Are you looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? Well, look no further.

Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds there will be dozens of pets on display looking for a forever home.

The Mega Pet Adoption kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday. The event lasts until 4 p.m.

The event is being hosted by a variety of shelters here in Kern County including No Kill Kern, Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield SPCA, Have a Heart Humane Society and City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Families can bring their own pets to the event as long they are on a leash.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page here.