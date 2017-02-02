Milo Yiannopoulus responds to UC Berkeley protests in a YouTube video

BERKELEY, Calif. - Milo Yiannopoulus posted a YouTube video Wednesday night responding to the protests at UC Berkeley.

Yiannopoulus was set to speak at the university hours after he was scheduled to speak.

The right-wing commentator took to YouTube to express his disappointment.

The university estimated that more than 1,500 protesters were gathered outside the student center. At least one person was injured, according to the university, although it was not immediately clear whether the individual was a protester, staff member or a bystander.

RELATED: Milo Yiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley canceled after protests