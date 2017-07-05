Mother, daughter accidentally light home on fire with fireworks

LAMONT, Calif. - A Lamont home was burned on Wednesday after a mother and daughter lit a couch on fire while playing with fireworks, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The home, located near Main St. and Paradise Rd. in Lamont, was set ablaze after the fire spread from the couch to the rest of the home.

No one was hurt and the fire has since been extinguished. KCFD says the fire was initially discovered by firefighters in the area who saw the smoke.