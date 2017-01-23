Multiple cars involved in crash on NB I-5

Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be shut down until possibly 9 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, at about 4 a.m. Monday isolated hail showers caused a car to spin out and hit a guard rail, causing a chain reaction.

KCFD says nine cars were involved, leading to 10 injuries. Of those, five were taken to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

KCFD says three lanes are blocked and they expect to have one more lane open by 7 a.m. All lanes should be open no later than 9 a.m.