Multiple roads across Kern County have been closed due to weather

Chloe Nordquist
12:56 PM, Jan 20, 2017
Multiple roads have been closed due to weather Friday.

The County Public Works Department has the following roads as closed:

  • Cerro Noroeste/ Snow Gate - Cerro Noroeste
  • Edison Rd - Panama Ln to Panama Rd
  • Malaga Rd - Panama Rd to Mountain View Rd
  • Mountain View Rd - Edison Rd to Malaga Rd
  • Caliente Creek Rd - Closed at Indian Creek Rd to Caliente Bodfish Rd
  • Tejon Hwy - Mountain View to Panama Rd
  • Panama Rd - Habecker Rd to Comanche Dr
  • Fairmount St - Kent Dr to Montecito Dr
  • Pine Canyon Dr - Park Dr to Kiwanis Trl
  • Pine Canyon Dr - Rotary Trl to Main Trl
  • Poso Flat Rd - Mile Marker 8.16/ 3.5 miles past end of pavement
  • Copus Rd - I-5 to Old River Rd
  • Rowlee Rd - Closed north of Garces Hwy
  • China Grade Loop - Manor St to Alfred Harrell Hwy
  • Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd - Highline Rd to Backus Rd
  • Oak Creek Rd - Koch St to Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd
  • Cameron Canyon Rd - Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd
  • Redrock Randsburg Rd - Hwy 14 to Hwy 395 and Garlock Rd
  • Valpredo Av - Schallock Rd to I-5
  • Water Canyon Rd - South of Highline

For more road closure information and the latest updates, visit the department’s website.

