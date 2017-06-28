Nancy Bauer named News Director of 23ABC News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Nancy Bauer, a veteran journalist and news executive with large-market experience joins KERO/KZKC Azteca-TV in Bakersfield as news director, effective late July.

Bauer is moving from the Los Angeles area where she most recently worked as the news director for Spectrum News.

“Nancy will bring all of that experience to Bakersfield to have an immediate positive impact for our audiences and for our newsroom team,” said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager for KERO/KZKC.”

Prior experience includes 10 years as vice president and news director of KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles. She was responsible for 65 hours of live local news per week and led a staff of 300 reporters, photographers and producers. She also oversaw construction and relocation to a new state-of- the-art facility in Studio City, California, in the San Fernando Valley.

From 1989-2001, Bauer served as vice president and news director of KNBC, the NBC-owned and operated station in Burbank, California. During that time, KNBC ranked #1 in all seven weekday newscasts, weekend news and sports programming.

"It was a great time to be in TV news," said Bauer. "I was fortunate to lead our coverage of fires, floods, earthquakes, the OJ Simpson trial and the death of Michael Jackson. It was a tumultuous time in television news."

Trained as a producer and reporter, she has earned numerous industry awards. Bauer says she keeps her focus on the people in the community the station is serving.

Bauer is married and has a daughter who attends the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She has two dogs and two horses, and loves to ride for relaxation.

