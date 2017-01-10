New York Times best-selling author John Elder Robison leading seminar in Bakersfield

On Tuesday, January 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., join the Canyon Hills Church in their neurodiversity seminars.

Best-selling author and speaker, John Elder Robison, who is also an adult with autism, will be the main speaker at the event.

Robison is co-chair of the neurodiversity initiative at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, and he's co founder of the TCS high school to careers and college program in Springfield, Massachusetts. He's on the steering committee for the World Health Organization's Autism ICF Core Set project, and he advises many other autism groups. His Rolls-Royce and Land Rover restorations have won awards at major shows across the United States and Canada.

Participants will learn why neurodiverse people have different learning styles as well as see why teaching neurodiverse people in "real" environments matters.

All seminars will be held at Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church. Continental breakfast will be served with doors opening at 8 a.m. for check-in and seminar will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

