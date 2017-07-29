North Kern State Prison inmate stabbed to death by fellow inmate

Natalie Tarangioli
8:36 PM, Jul 28, 2017
bakersfield | kern county | delano | stabbing | murder
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DELANO, Calif. - An North Kern State Prison inmate was murdered by another inmate on July 20, according to the coroner's office.

Allen Fagerson from Kingman was found with stab wounds in his jail cell just before 9:30 a.m. The coroner's office said Fagerson, 56, died shortly after he was found. 

The coroner's office determined that Fagerson died of multiple stab wounds.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News