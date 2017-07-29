North Kern State Prison inmate stabbed to death by fellow inmate

DELANO, Calif. - An North Kern State Prison inmate was murdered by another inmate on July 20, according to the coroner's office.

Allen Fagerson from Kingman was found with stab wounds in his jail cell just before 9:30 a.m. The coroner's office said Fagerson, 56, died shortly after he was found.

The coroner's office determined that Fagerson died of multiple stab wounds.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.