Officials are looking for a registered sex offender who frequents Bakersfield, Sacramento

Officials are looking for a sex registrant at large.

Charles Killebrew is a registered sex offender on Felony Probation for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently out on bail for a violation of probation, alleging failure to report.

He also has a warrant for his arrest for first degree burglary and attempted rape.

Killebrew is a transient but known to frequent a neighborhood south of Ming Ave between Ashe Road and New Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

He is also known to frequent the Sacramento area.

Killebrew is a 33-year-old black male, approximately 5’9”, and 220 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Probation Officer Andres Torres at 661-336-6785 or immediately notify law enforcement.