Old River Road shut down in both directions near Hearing Road due to crash

5:48 AM, Jul 26, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Northbound lanes on Old River Road are now open.


The CHP is reporting that Old River Road is shut down in both directions near Hearing Road due to a vehicle accident.

California Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed with a semi-truck in that area around 5:00 a.m.

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

