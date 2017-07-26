Old River Road shut down in both directions near Hearing Road due to crash

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 76°
UPDATE: Northbound lanes on Old River Road are now open.
***
The CHP is reporting that Old River Road is shut down in both directions near Hearing Road due to a vehicle accident.
California Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed with a semi-truck in that area around 5:00 a.m.
No word on any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
The Kern County Museum is bringing unique programs to the community this fall.
UPDATE: Northbound lanes on Old River Road are now open.
Two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield are now in Juvenile Hall after a search warrant Tuesday evening.
The Moore family held a candle light vigil on Tuesday July 25 for their son Isaiah Moore on Truxtun and Chester where he was hit by…