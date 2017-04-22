One lane closed on northbound I-5 over the Grapevine as firefighters battle small fire

One lane of northbound I-5 and Allen Rd which is one mile south of Vista Del Lago Road will be closed until around 9:30 a.m.

A car fire on the Grapevine triggered a small brush fire on the side of the hill.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is on scene.

They have closed down the slow lane to battle the blaze.

Traffic is backing up in the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.