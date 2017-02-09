One man arrested in North Bakersfield for drug and weapon charges

On February 8, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Chester and 29th St. During the investigation, deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 44 year old Mauricio Cuevas. Deputies discovered Cuevas was driving with an open alcoholic beverage container. Further investigation found that he was also driving with a supended drivers license.



A search of Cuevas found he was in possession of methamphetamine and over $1000.00 in cash. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies located a stolen handgun and over an ounce of methamphetamine.



Cuevas was arrested on multiple weapon and drug charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of methamphetamine while armed with a firearm.



Cuevas was booked into the Central Receiving Facility where he is currently being held on $110,000.00 bail.