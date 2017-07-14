Fair
The "Driven by Art" project adds color and life to Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've been downtown, you've likely seen the truck sculptures that speckle the area.
The sculptures are part of the "Driven by Art" public art project.
The project was in honor of the Bakersfield Museum of Art's 60th year celebration.
A total of 33 pickup truck sculptures were painted by some of the town's leading artists.
Eleven of them will eventually be installed on Westside Parkway, according to the BMOA's website.
We've mapped over half of the trucks -- can you find the rest?
