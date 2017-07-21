Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southwest Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 99°
LO: 71°
The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield.
BPD says a pedestrian was struck by a car around 2:30 a.m. on Stockdale Highway right outside the Bed, Bath & Beyond store.
Officers say the pedestrian suffered major injuries.
The eastbound lanes are shut down at California Avenue and Stockdale Highway so motorists are advised to take an alternate route. No word on when the road is expected to reopen.
We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
