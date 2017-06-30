Plane crashes on East J Street in Tehachapi

Fair
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - A small plane crashed in the 300 block of East J Street in Tehachapi at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Tehachapi Alerts Facebook page, the pilot was okay after the crash.
The plane was a experimental Radio Flyer belonging to a George Gyula Cserfoi.
Earlier today, a Cessna 310 crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.
The cause of the plane crash is not yet known,
The pilot and passenger received only minor injuries.
Photo credit: Shani December
