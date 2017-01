Flu season is in full swing and local emergency rooms are feeling the impact.

The virus, in combination with the rise in local Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in infants, has led to increased Emergency Room patient traffic, according to Dignity Health.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers six tips for preventing the flu:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home from work, school and even errands when you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose fully when coughing or sneezing. Clean your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose. Practice other good health habits such as getting plenty of sleep, being physically active and drinking plenty of fluids.

Following these tips may not guarantee you avoid catching the flu this season, but it does give you a fair shot!

