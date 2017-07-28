Public Health closes Hungry's Market in NE Bakersfield

Bakersfield - Kern County Public Health closed Hungry's Market in Northeast Bakersfield Thursday due to health code violations.

Public Health said they observed milk, sour cream, fruit juices, and cream cheese being sold past expiration date. Milk was semi solid, and a mold like substance was seen on the sour cream. The milk, eggs, sour cream, cheese, and orange juice had internal temperatures above 50 degrees F. The ice machine also had mold on it.

There was also a cracked, broken, and missing tile along coving in the food prep area.

Officials said there were also issues with food storage, the walk in refrigerator was at 51 degrees.

The market, located at 3711 Mt Vernon Avenue, will be closed until further notice.