Rigoberto Sanchez, man accused of killing fellow Tehachapi Prison employee, in court today

The Tehachapi Prison employee accused of shooting and killing a former co-worker is set to appear in Superior Court in Arizona on Wednesday morning.

Rigoberto Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Edwin Lima in May. At the time, Sanchez allegedly also shot at his estranged wife. She was not hit.

Following the shooting, Bakersfield Police say Sanchez left the country and was found last week in San Luis, Mexico. He was taken into custody and handed over to Yuma County Sheriff's officials.

Sanchez was arrested and being held in connection with burglary warrants. Bakersfield Police say he burglarized the home of his estranged wife at the time of the shooting.

Bakersfield Police officials say once Sanchez is extradited to Kern County he will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

He's set to be in court in Yuma County at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.