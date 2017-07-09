Search and Rescue crews safely pull woman out of Kern River near Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. -

On Saturday, at about 3:00 p.m., volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to a report of a woman clinging to a tree in the middle of the Kern River north of Kernville.

Rescuers were able to reach the woman and bring her to safety without further incident.

In a separate incident Saturday, a man was rescued from the Kern River in Hart Park.

A woman who also went into the Kern River in Hart Park, search and rescue crews were unable to find her Saturday.

They plan to continue their search for her on Sunday.