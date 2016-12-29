Haze
One person is dead after a crash in Shafter this morning. According to Shafter police, fog played a factor.
SHAFTER, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 29, 2016, 10:50 a.m.): One person is dead after a fatal crash near Shafter, and police are saying that fog was a major factor in the crash.
Police initially responded to the area due to reports of a car stuck on the train tracks after the crossing arms went down, which forced traffic to stop.
A Honda traveling southbound on Santa Fe Way swerved to the left to avoid hitting the cars stopped before the tracks and went into the path of a truck traveling north as the crossing arms rose.
The driver of the truck is cooperating with police, and drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this crash.
A stretch of Sante Fe Way, or the Central Valley Highway, has been closed after a fatal accident around 7:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP did not indicate how many people died or were injured in the collision and shared that this will be a case for the Shafter Police Department.
Santa Fe Way is closed from Roxy Lane to 7th Standard Road.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
