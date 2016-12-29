SHAFTER, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 29, 2016, 10:50 a.m.): One person is dead after a fatal crash near Shafter, and police are saying that fog was a major factor in the crash.

Police initially responded to the area due to reports of a car stuck on the train tracks after the crossing arms went down, which forced traffic to stop.

A Honda traveling southbound on Santa Fe Way swerved to the left to avoid hitting the cars stopped before the tracks and went into the path of a truck traveling north as the crossing arms rose.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police, and drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this crash.

A stretch of Sante Fe Way, or the Central Valley Highway, has been closed after a fatal accident around 7:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP did not indicate how many people died or were injured in the collision and shared that this will be a case for the Shafter Police Department.

Santa Fe Way is closed from Roxy Lane to 7th Standard Road.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.