Strong winds cause over 1,000 power outages across Kern County

Feven Kay
11:29 AM, Jan 22, 2017
27 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATED 12:30 p.m. 

PG&E reported more than 15,000 customers are without power in Bakersfield. 

PG&E reported 2406 homes without power in Taft, 

946 Arvin customers also experienced power outages. 

It is unknown when power will be restored to the area. 

Strong winds have caused several power outages across Kern County Sunday. 

According to PG&E there are over 6500 customers without power across the county. 

27 power outages left 2636 customers without power in Bakersfield. 

PG&E reported 2556 homes without power in Taft, 

1291 Arvin customers also experienced power outages. 

It is unknown when power will be restored to the area. 

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Kern County until 10 p.m. Sunday. 

Click here for a full list of PG&E outages. 

Click here for a fill list of SoCal Edison outages. 

