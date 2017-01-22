Strong winds cause over 1,000 power outages across Kern County

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 50°
HI: 54°
LO: 45°
HI: 55°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATED 12:30 p.m.
PG&E reported more than 15,000 customers are without power in Bakersfield.
PG&E reported 2406 homes without power in Taft,
946 Arvin customers also experienced power outages.
It is unknown when power will be restored to the area.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strong winds have caused several power outages across Kern County Sunday.
According to PG&E there are over 6500 customers without power across the county.
27 power outages left 2636 customers without power in Bakersfield.
PG&E reported 2556 homes without power in Taft,
1291 Arvin customers also experienced power outages.
There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Kern County until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Click here for a full list of PG&E outages.
Click here for a fill list of SoCal Edison outages.
Strong winds and rain caused dangerous driving conditions along the Grapevine Sunday.
UPDATED 12:30 p.m.
More than 1200 customers are without power this morning in the Kernville area.
Wind speeds along the Grapevine at 6:30a.m. are reported between 30 to 60 miles per hour.