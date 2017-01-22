Strong winds cause over 1,000 power outages across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATED 12:30 p.m.

PG&E reported more than 15,000 customers are without power in Bakersfield.

PG&E reported 2406 homes without power in Taft,

946 Arvin customers also experienced power outages.

It is unknown when power will be restored to the area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strong winds have caused several power outages across Kern County Sunday.

According to PG&E there are over 6500 customers without power across the county.

27 power outages left 2636 customers without power in Bakersfield.

PG&E reported 2556 homes without power in Taft,

1291 Arvin customers also experienced power outages.

It is unknown when power will be restored to the area.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Kern County until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for a full list of PG&E outages.

Click here for a fill list of SoCal Edison outages.