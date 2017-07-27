Surveillance: 14 people held hostage at pistachio farm in New Mexico

Bakersfield - New Mexico State police have identified a man they say held more than a dozen people hostage inside a roadside store north of Alamogordo where he fled after exchanging gunfire with pursuing officers.



Police say a SWAT team went into the McGinn's Pistachio Farm store Sunday afternoon, freed the 14 hostages and arrested 21-year-old Caleb Scroggins. They say Scroggins has a lengthy arrest record.



Alamogordo police had been seeking Scroggins after a shooting earlier Sunday, spotted his vehicle and gave chase. State police say he drove into traffic on U.S. Highway 54 and was broadsided. Jumping out, he exchanged gunfire with officers before running into the store.



Otero County sheriff's and state police negotiators tried to talk Scroggins into surrendering, but eventually the SWAT team had to go inside.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)