Tehachapi Unified School District addresses employee's Facebook post

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The superintendent of the Tehachapi Unified School District has addressed a social media post by an employee that has been shared on social media.

In a statement to 23ABC News, Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel wrote:

It was brought to our attention that an employee in the Tehachapi Unified School District posted a personal opinion on their personal Facebook page last weekend. This comment is not in alignment with the district's philosophy, values, goals, and objectives. As soon as the district received knowledge of the comment on Sunday, district administration took immediate action to contact the employee. The post was removed immediately; however, it continues to be circulated via social media. We are not able to discuss any further related information or specific disciplinary action, as this is now a personnel issue.

The District has a strong commitment to providing a safe and inclusive school environment for all students, and we continue to work to ensure a positive learning environment where diversity is respected.