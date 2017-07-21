The 19th annual Kern County Stand Down will take place this fall to benefit local veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Veterans Assistance Foundation will be hosting their 19th annual Kern County Stand Down and Veteran Resources Day this fall.

The event taking place on Oct. 12 will offer local veterans free clothes, warm showers, haircuts, dental work and even legal advice.

The foundation is currently accepting donations for the event which can be dropped off at their office on East Drive in southwest Bakersfield.

The organization is asking that checks be mailed to 1400 Easton Dr. #102, Bakersfield, CA 93309. For clothing, food and other donation inquiries please contact (661) 695-3626.