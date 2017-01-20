The Sacramento Bee slams Kevin McCarthy in an opinion article, McCarthy responds in op-ed
4:27 PM, Jan 19, 2017
Share Article
The Sacramento Bee editorial board posted an opinion article on Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, saying he might be hazardous to his own district’s health:
“Gov. Jerry Brown and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones couldn’t have differed more in the style of their recent responses to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s request for “ideas” on the pending repeal of the Affordable Care Act. But the substance, in both cases, was sobering.
Brown’s letter was to the point. Jones’ was 23 pages, with footnotes.
Both boiled down to a fairly clear message: Finding a real alternative is fine, but repealing Obamacare with no viable replacement will wreck insurance markets, send premiums soaring, blow a hole in the state budget and return us to a time when millions were just one health emergency away from the poorhouse.
Both also hinted at an increasingly pointed question for the Bakersfield Republican who was sent to Congress to defend this state’s interests: Just whom is McCarthy looking out for, anyway?
Some 5 million Californians – and 20 million Americans – “have health insurance coverage they would not have, but for the Affordable Care Act,” Jones noted in his letter. Nine out of ten Californians are insured, thanks in part to the law, and the proportion of uninsured Californians has been halved since 2013 to 8.6 percent, a historic low.
A big reason for that success is the expansion of Medicaid to cover not just the poorest of the poor, but the working poor also. Of the newly insured in this state, 3.7 million people – or about four in five – got their insurance via the Obamacare expansion of Medicaid, known in California as Medi-Cal.
Few have benefited more than Central Valley families like those in McCarthy’s district, which includes most of Kern and Tulare counties. Some 400,000 people from San Joaquin to Kern counties are newly insured due to the Medi-Cal expansion, including an estimated 70,000 in McCarthy’s district. Overall, 55 percent of Tulare County’s residents and more than 45 percent of Kern County rely on Medi-Cal.
President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday that he’s putting the finishing touches on a plan for “insurance for everybody,” whatever that means. But congressional Republicans want, among other things, to slash Medicaid and Medi-Cal spending. If that happens, few Californians will pay more dearly than McCarthy’s constituents.
Also hurt will be tens of thousands of Kern and Tulare County residents who are insured through this state’s Obamacare exchange, Covered California. Nine out of 10 can afford the premium payments because they receive subsidies.
Congressional Republicans are talking about replacing those subsidies with a tax credit that many, if not most, of those families won’t qualify for because they earn too little to pay taxes. What will happen to their health care if those subsidies go away?
Those are just two of the outsized ways people in the Central Valley are about to be betrayed by Republican representatives in Congress. Unemployment in Kern and Tulare counties runs about twice the state average. Roughly a quarter of their residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census. These points were underscored in Jones’ letter to McCarthy.
Another GOP plan would allow insurance to be sold across state lines, essentially reducing regulation to the lowest common denominator, so that consumers would no longer benefit here from California’s tough insurance protections. Yet another would segregate sick people with pre-existing conditions in expensive “high-risk” pools, which have been tried before, including in this state, and were miserable failures.
McCarthy has a safe seat, but still, what is he thinking? What politician risks harming constituents?
Not to mention the national trauma. McCarthy’s own Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that 18 million Americans would lose their health insurance in Year One of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Maybe someone should send the majority leader a memo reminding him where he’ll be running in 2018.”
“The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board makes dire predictions about what repealing Obamacare will mean for California, (“McCarthy May be Hazardous to His Own District’s Health” Editorials, Jan. 17). Unfortunately, the board gravely neglects the facts.
It is true that millions of Californians receive health insurance coverage through Obamacare and in particular through the Medicaid expansion. But the number of insured matters little when the quality of the insurance is so dismal.
Studies show that people on Medi-Cal and the broader Medicaid program have similar or even worse health outcomes than the uninsured, face extreme difficulties in finding a doctor, and in some cases endure long waits for specialty care.
The reality is that 18 of 23 new Obamacare-financed insurance providers are failing, premiums are rising by as much as 25 percent for the average plan this year, and a third of counties have only one provider. Amid all these problems and more with Obamacare, our nation is spending billions of dollars expanding Medicaid, a program with serious flaws.
Increasing Medicaid enrollment might give some politicians and editorial boards a sense of moral accomplishment, but the American people need more than being pushed into an over-capacity Medicaid system. Not only that, but Medicaid needs true reform so it can serve its intended purpose of providing an important safety net for those who fall between the cracks.
To get a clear idea of how Obamacare works, imagine the federal government gives some people cars, but they are missing two tires, leak gas, and have a busted transmission.
Meanwhile, other people are forced to buy cars they don’t necessarily want and their monthly lease rates go up each year. One could claim that now millions of Americans who didn’t have cars now do, but that doesn’t matter much to people with cars they can’t use, don’t want, or can’t afford in their garages.
As for the Congressional Budget Office’s claim that repealing Obamacare will cost 18 million Americans their health insurance, that assumes that Congress and the new Administration will do absolutely nothing to reform health care. Making accusations solely based on our decision to repeal Obamacare is like blaming a guy for removing a flat tire from his car when he’s just about to put on a better one.
House Republicans have never wanted to repeal Obamacare alone. We plan to rescue people from Obamacare’s imminent crash and provide Americans with relief through access to affordable care that will actually help.
That’s why a centerpiece of our replacement plan will be a refundable tax credit delivered every month. It will give all Americans—particularly low-income Americans who don’t pay net income taxes—the means to purchase the health care they choose if they choose to do so.
Ignoring the pain Obamacare is causing and defending the law with meaningless statistics won’t help people who deserve better. Though Republicans didn’t create this problem, we’re going to fix it.”