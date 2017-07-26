BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Taft Community Gardens is trying to recover after a break-in left the community group without some much-needed gardening supplies.

According to a Facebook post from the group, on July 26 someone broken into the sheds of the community garden stealing irrigation parts, irrigation timers, tools, fertilizers, bug spray and other gardening related items. The person or persons also destroyed two doors.

“As a nonprofit,” the group wrote, ‘”this hits us very hard.” Taft Community Gardens is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the Taft Police Department.