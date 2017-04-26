Thieves targeting salons, beauty supply stores along Ming Avenue

Partly Cloudy
Bakersfield Police say they've seen a large number of salons and beauty supply stores being hit by thieves since the start of 2017.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say that salons and beauty supply stores, particularly those along Ming Avenue, have been the targets of recent theft.
BPD says that 13 salons or beauty supply stores have been broken into since January, and that a majority of those fall on Ming Avenue.
Unlike other recent burglaries of local stores, these thieves aren't taking cash or breaking into the safe; instead, they're stealing beauty supplies like hair dryers and irons.
BPD says that the thieves may be selling the products on the street. They have surveillance videos from some of the stores, and are currently working to identify the thieves.
They recommend store owners in the area get cameras and an alarm system installed in case the thefts begin again.
