Three arrested for firearm, gang-related charges after traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Three people were arrested Thursday evening after BPD found weapons inside vehicles during a traffic stop east of Bakersfield.

Police conducted a traffic stop at Comanche Drive and Edison Highway around 5 p.m. Before the traffic stop, the subject was seen discarding two loaded firearms from one of the vehicles.

During a search of the vehicles, two additional firearms were located.

Fredrick Wright, 26, Dante Stinson, 26, and Abre Daniels, 23, all of Bakersfield were arrested for firearm, conspiracy, and gang-related charges.