Three arrested for firearm, gang-related charges after traffic stop

Three people were arrested Thursday evening after BPD found weapons inside vehicles during a traffic stop east of Bakersfield.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Comanche Drive and Edison Highway around 5 p.m. Before the traffic stop, the subject was seen discarding two loaded firearms from one of the vehicles.
During a search of the vehicles, two additional firearms were located.
Fredrick Wright, 26, Dante Stinson, 26, and Abre Daniels, 23, all of Bakersfield were arrested for firearm, conspiracy, and gang-related charges.
Changes are coming to the ever-changing, ongoing controversial High-Speed Rail project. This time, changes are coming at the top.
The first gymnast from Bakersfield is going NCAA in the fall.
Cal Fire crews are working a wildfire in Fresno County, just south of Coalinga that's covering 3,500 acres.