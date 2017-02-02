Lockdown lifted for three Bakersfield schools, police have not located suspect

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 2, 2017, 1:37 p.m.): According to Bakersfield Police Department, the lockdown for the three schools has been lifted.
They were unable to locate the suspect.
Bakersfield police report there is a man with a rifle walking around a shopping center at Auburn Street, just west of Fairfax.
They are currently searching for the suspect.
Chipman Junior High, Eissler Elementary and Highland High School are currently on lockdown.
This story is developing.
