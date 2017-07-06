Three large cars get highest safety rating of 2017

Chloe Nordquist
1:28 PM, Jul 6, 2017
accident | crash | car | safety

Three 2017 large cars received the highest safety rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Avalon received the highest safety rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Thursday.

The Top Safety Pick+ is the institution's highest award.

To find out how other 2017 cars were rated, visit their website.

