Three men arrested for 200 fighting roosters, 1,900 marijuana plants in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. - Investigators arrested three people after discovering more than 1,900 marijuana plants and 200 fighting roosters in a raid on an El Mirage property, KABC reported.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant Friday at a large property in the 20000 block of Silver Rock Road and say they found a large outdoor marijuana grow operation, including several greenhouses.

They say they also found more than 200 roosters being trained for illegal cockfighting.

They arrested three people at the property, El Mirage residents Jesus Lopez, 78, Alfonso Botello, 22, and Pedro Tirado, 62.

San Bernardino County has an ordinance that prohibits commercial cannabis activity, including outdoor growing operations, officials noted.

The three suspects were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for cultivation of marijuana. Officials also plan to seek charges against Lopez related to the cockfighting birds.