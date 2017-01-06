TMZ: Charles Manson still at hospital, too weak for surgery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Charles Manson is still in bad health.

Manson was supposed to have surgery for intestinal bleeding Thursday night, TMZ reported. However, doctors determined he was too weak and the procedure was too risky.

Doctors wanted to perform surgery on the 82-year-old after he arrived at the hospital but he refused.

Sources told TMZ he had a change of heart and agreed to surgery on Thursday.

Manson is still at the hospital and doctors are trying to figure out their next move, TMZ reported.

