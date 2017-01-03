Charles Manson in Bakersfield hospital for undisclosed ailment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - TMZ is reporting that Charles Manson has been taken out of prison and into a Bakersfield hospital.

Manson left California's Corcoran State Prison Tuesday to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson murders in 1969.

23ABC is working to learn more, check back for updates.

