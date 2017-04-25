Train hits, kills pedestrian in Shafter

Partly Cloudy
SHAFTER, Calif. - A train reportedly hit a pedestrian at Shafter Avenue and Central in Shafter.
The pedestrian died.
23ABC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
