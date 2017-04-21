Truck and car involved in crash on Truxtun Avenue

Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 58°
An accident was reported near A Street and Truxtun Avenue Friday morning.
A truck and a car were heading westbound on Truxtun Avenue in front of Mercy Hospital when one bumped into the other, sending the truck into the median and eastbound lanes.
The truck then hit an eastbound car.
The driver of the truck and the second car where transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Changes are coming to the ever-changing, ongoing controversial High-Speed Rail project. This time, changes are coming at the top.
Three people were arrested Thursday evening after BPD found weapons inside vehicles during a traffic stop east of Bakersfield.
The first gymnast from Bakersfield is going NCAA in the fall.
Cal Fire crews are working a wildfire in Fresno County, just south of Coalinga that's covering 3,500 acres.