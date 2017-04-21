Truck and car involved in crash on Truxtun Avenue

Chloe Nordquist
11:44 AM, Apr 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

An accident was reported near A Street and Truxtun Avenue Friday morning.

 

A truck and a car were heading westbound on Truxtun Avenue in front of Mercy Hospital when one bumped into the other, sending the truck into the median and eastbound lanes.

The truck then hit an eastbound car.

The driver of the truck and the second car where transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News