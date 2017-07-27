TSA announces new security screening measures for electronics

1:01 PM, Jul 27, 2017

Bakersfield - TSA announced Thursday they will now require additional screening measures for electronics larger than a cell phone.

Travelers will need to place their electronics in separate bins for screening. This will apply to general screening lanes and not pre-check travelers. 

