Two suspects identified, arrested in Tehachapi burglary, assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Tehachapi Police officers were called to Tehachapi Hospital for an assault investigation on April 15.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, reported that two male subjects came to his home near Edison Highway and Pepper Drive around 3 a.m. and rang the doorbell. Upon opening the front door, the victim was assaulted by the two males.

The victim tried to shut the door, but the two subjects forced their way into his home and continued to assault him. The assault continued inside the home causing the victim to lose consciousness.

A friend found the victim unconscious and transported him to the hospital. The victim suffered a fractured skull.

The victim was able to identify his two attackers as 26-year-old Lavail Johnson Jr, and 23-year-old Breon Mosley of Tehachapi.

The Tehachapi Police Department obtained probable cause arrest warrants for both Johnson and Mosley.

On April 18, 2017, Officers with the Tehachapi Police Department with the assistance of deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Tehachapi Substation, apprehended Johnson and Mosley.

Johnson and Mosley are both charged with burglary, kidnapping, mayhem, and battery with serious bodily injury.

It is believed that the suspects and victim are acquaintances and a dispute, which occurred earlier in the evening at a local bar, may have led to the attack.