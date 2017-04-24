Vandals strike League of Dreams' Abilities field

It's a little less than five minutes, but it doesn't take away from the impact of what exactly happened at the League of Dreams' Abilities Field over the weekend.

League of Dreams director Jessica Mathews talked about the vandalism and graffiti in the dugout at the field during a Facebook video posted Sunday.

"For vandals to come to our field and tear it up is just awful," Mathews said. "It hurts my heart that people have to be so cruel and mean."

Mathews and others are seen in the video working to clean up the dugout. She said most of the tagging was removed, but North of the River Recreation and Parks District workers will be out later this week to paint over the remaining tagging.